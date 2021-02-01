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World Economic Forum 8 predictions for the world (DO YOU WANT THIS FUTURE ? )
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150 views • February 01, 2021
World Economic Forum 8 predictions for the world
(DO YOU WANT THIS FUTURE ? THEIR GREAT RESET NOT MINE' )
CREDITS , https://brandnewtube.com/videos/category/659?page_id=1
QUOTE ,, If you aren't humble, whatever empathy you claim is false and probably results from some arrogance or the desire to control. But true empathy is rooted in humility and the understanding that there are many people with as much to contribute in life as you. Anand Mahindra
(DO YOU WANT THIS FUTURE ? THEIR GREAT RESET NOT MINE' )
CREDITS , https://brandnewtube.com/videos/category/659?page_id=1
QUOTE ,, If you aren't humble, whatever empathy you claim is false and probably results from some arrogance or the desire to control. But true empathy is rooted in humility and the understanding that there are many people with as much to contribute in life as you. Anand Mahindra
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