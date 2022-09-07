TWO YEARS OF COVID INSANITY! THE BIZARRE ANTICS OF GULLIBLE, IGNORANT, PROPAGANDIZED SHEEP PEOPLE

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Ugh, this MAD DETATCHMENT FROM REALITY!I got this video from Telegram but many of these clips are on videos I painstakingly compiled during the height of COVID madness. I think I'm going to reupload one or two of those compilations soon to remind us all what we've had to tolerate, and to remind us why we fight to prevent the NWO from ever doing this to us again!!!
I'm more concerned about these crazy people than the crazy people who are trying to kill us.
Shared from and subscribe to:
MithChronicler
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/