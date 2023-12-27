‘Iran is stronger’: Biden fighting ‘foreign foe’ instead of tackling America's issues

US President Joe Biden has come under fire for ordering air strikes on Iranian-aligned groups instead of focusing on the migrant crisis currently impacting his own country.
“Pointing to a foreign foe is a time-tested, and trusty strategy for distracting away from poor performance domestically,” said Sky News contributor Kosha Gada.
“It also reminds people of how in the wake of a week in America, Iran is stronger and is emboldened.
“It also raises a bigger question many Americans are increasingly asking, which is ‘Why do we have so many bases and troops in that part of the world and elsewhere anyway’?
“There is a shift in the domestic appetite back home towards non-interventionism and focusing more on the problems at home, instead of being all over the world.”
Ms Gada sat with Sky News contributor Gary Hardgrave to discuss Joe Biden's decline in support, his actions overseas, and the migrant crisis plaguing his borders.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.