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Bill Gates's ex-wife speaks out about Epstein meetings
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61 views • March 05, 2022
Bill Gates's ex-wife speaks out about Epstein meetings
"Any of the questions remaining about what Bill's relationship there was, those are for Bill to answer, but I made it very clear how I felt about him," Melinda Gates told CBS, regarding her billionaire ex-husband’s ties to the pedophile financier.
Gates also revealed that she herself met Epstein, supposedly to get the feel of her then-husband’s associate.
"I wanted to see who this man was, and I regretted it from the second I stepped in the door," she said, describing him as "abhorrent," and "evil personified”.
Jeffrey... or...?
"Any of the questions remaining about what Bill's relationship there was, those are for Bill to answer, but I made it very clear how I felt about him," Melinda Gates told CBS, regarding her billionaire ex-husband’s ties to the pedophile financier.
Gates also revealed that she herself met Epstein, supposedly to get the feel of her then-husband’s associate.
"I wanted to see who this man was, and I regretted it from the second I stepped in the door," she said, describing him as "abhorrent," and "evil personified”.
Jeffrey... or...?
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