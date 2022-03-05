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Bill Gates's ex-wife speaks out about Epstein meetings
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Bill Gates's ex-wife speaks out about Epstein meetings

"Any of the questions remaining about what Bill's relationship there was, those are for Bill to answer, but I made it very clear how I felt about him," Melinda Gates told CBS, regarding her billionaire ex-husband’s ties to the pedophile financier.

Gates also revealed that she herself met Epstein, supposedly to get the feel of her then-husband’s associate.

"I wanted to see who this man was, and I regretted it from the second I stepped in the door," she said, describing him as "abhorrent," and "evil personified”.

Jeffrey... or...?
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