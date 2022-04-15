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FDA APPROVES 5TH COVID BOOSTER
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422 views • April 15, 2022
Public trust in the agencies behind the COVID booster push have suffered massively from continually making recommendations outside data and sound science. The FDA’s latest move to push 4th and 5th boosters may be the final straw for a medical community already up in arms.
#Boosters #FDA #PeterMarks
POSTED: April 4, 2022
#Boosters #FDA #PeterMarks
POSTED: April 4, 2022
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