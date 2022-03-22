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Mariupol, Ukraine Asked for Help from Russia & the DPR. A Humanitarian Aid Convoy from the DPR & Russian Federation sent to the central district Mariupol, food, medicines & water Delivered. 032222
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161 views • March 22, 2022
Deputy of the City Council of Mariupol, asked for help from Russia and the DPR.
At the request of the deputy of the City Council of Mariupol Konstantin Ivashchenko, a humanitarian aid convoy from the DPR and the Russian Federation was sent to the central district of Mariupol, food, medicines and water were delivered.
The Ukrainian People's Deputy appealed to the Ukrainian Armed Forces and nationalist battalions in the city, with an appeal to stop using people as human shields»
At the request of the deputy of the City Council of Mariupol Konstantin Ivashchenko, a humanitarian aid convoy from the DPR and the Russian Federation was sent to the central district of Mariupol, food, medicines and water were delivered.
The Ukrainian People's Deputy appealed to the Ukrainian Armed Forces and nationalist battalions in the city, with an appeal to stop using people as human shields»
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