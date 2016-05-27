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[May 27, 2016] The Ephraim Awakening Notes Part 2: Obeying YHWH is now a doctrine of devils? (37.2K views on YouTube)
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58 views • December 07, 2020
Back in 2014, while recording my Virtual House Church episodes, I often read from a series of notes I wrote (mostly between 2012 and 2014) concerning our identity in Yeshua and how the Law of YHWH plays a role in the Believers life - NOT as a "root" of our salvation (i.e. FOR it), but rather as the FRUIT thereof (according to 1 John 2 - 5). So, as I continue to edit my old radio show Bible studies into YouTube videos, I'm going to isolate the segments I did from my various "Ephraim Awakening" Facebook notes and make a video series out of them.
This one addresses the absurd accusations of a prominent "theologian" who claims that to keep the Sabbath and Feasts of YHWH and teach others to do so is to fall under the doctrine of devils.
For the complete list of these notes, visit: http://www.robschannel.com/ephraim-awakening
https://ephraimawakening.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
This one addresses the absurd accusations of a prominent "theologian" who claims that to keep the Sabbath and Feasts of YHWH and teach others to do so is to fall under the doctrine of devils.
For the complete list of these notes, visit: http://www.robschannel.com/ephraim-awakening
https://ephraimawakening.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
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