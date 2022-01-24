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Liability Waivers for Vaccine Producers
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70 views • January 24, 2022
Vaccine inventor Professor Nikolai Petrovsky from Flinders University on the way large pharmaceutical companies evade and escape liability for the safety of their products.
If what drives a pharmaceutical company is profit, then what keeps them in line is liability. So what happens if we remove all liability?
Unlike the pharmaceutical giants, the Professor would not demand a liability waiver in any contract because he is happy to stand behind his vaccine Covax-19.
These liability waivers are contained within the contracts to supply vaccines that are not available to the public or even to the elected Australian politicians who are seeking access.
This is a segment from a long form interview with vaccine inventor Professor Nikolai Petrovsky which you can watch in full at:
https://youtu.be/9x2ieHuj8zU
If what drives a pharmaceutical company is profit, then what keeps them in line is liability. So what happens if we remove all liability?
Unlike the pharmaceutical giants, the Professor would not demand a liability waiver in any contract because he is happy to stand behind his vaccine Covax-19.
These liability waivers are contained within the contracts to supply vaccines that are not available to the public or even to the elected Australian politicians who are seeking access.
This is a segment from a long form interview with vaccine inventor Professor Nikolai Petrovsky which you can watch in full at:
https://youtu.be/9x2ieHuj8zU
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