Bases 133 Liz Lambert part 1 Fight Against the WEF in New Zealand

Liz Lambert is a Constitutional and Employment lawyer, in Auckland, New Zealand. Crucial legal issues about the legitimacy of ALL Royals since the English Civil War, after the execution of the traitor King Charles I. The question is, with King Charles III, we have a traitor, allied to the tyranny of the World Economic Forum, what is our situation under these circumstances.
Introducing Liz, with The Bases Project, via Zoom from the New Zealand, north Island, in Auckland.
