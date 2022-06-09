Liz Harrington says that DJT’s inner circle is “a much tighter operation now.”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
She went on to say, “one silver lining of the fraudulent election is, it showed a lot of people’s true colors. So it’s very clear to see who is who and what they actually believe and if they’re not just talking the talk.
Time came and they either did the right thing, or they cowered in fear, or they were corrupt.”
It had to be this way. Sometimes you must walk through the darkness before you see the light.