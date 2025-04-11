BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

RDIF CEO Dmitriev met with US Presidential Special Envoy Steven Witkoff at the Grand Europe Hotel in St Petersburg
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1257 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
54 views • 3 weeks ago

RDIF CEO Dmitriev met with US Presidential Special Envoy Steven Witkoff at the Grand Europe Hotel in St Petersburg.

Vladimir Putin will meet with Steve Witkoff, Dmitry Peskov said.

He advised against expecting breakthroughs from Donald Trump's special envoy.

Putin and Wittkoff will discuss the Ukrainian settlement, this is a good opportunity to convey Russia's position to Trump, Peskov said.

The meeting with Whitkoff will last as long as necessary, Peskov noted.

Adding after this posted: 

Trump Getting Inpatient:

@realDonaldTrump, about 4 hours ago:

Russia has to get moving. Too many people ere DYING, thousands a week, in a terrible and senseless war - A war that should have never happened, and wouldn’t have happened, if I were President!!!

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/114319592702753512


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy