RDIF CEO Dmitriev met with US Presidential Special Envoy Steven Witkoff at the Grand Europe Hotel in St Petersburg.

Vladimir Putin will meet with Steve Witkoff, Dmitry Peskov said.

He advised against expecting breakthroughs from Donald Trump's special envoy.

Putin and Wittkoff will discuss the Ukrainian settlement, this is a good opportunity to convey Russia's position to Trump, Peskov said.

The meeting with Whitkoff will last as long as necessary, Peskov noted.

Adding after this posted:

Trump Getting Inpatient:

@realDonaldTrump, about 4 hours ago:

Russia has to get moving. Too many people ere DYING, thousands a week, in a terrible and senseless war - A war that should have never happened, and wouldn’t have happened, if I were President!!!

