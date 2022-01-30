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Mainstream Media Ignores Mandate Protests While Covering For Biden's Vulgar Language
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151 views • January 30, 2022
TENS OF THOUSANDS DESCEND UPON D-C FOR A “DEFEAT THE MANDATES” MEDICAL FREEDOM RALLY.
WHILE MOST MAINSTREAM MEDIA IGNORNED THE EVENT ALL TOGETHER…. SOME CHOSE TO MISINTERPRET IT.
…bringing you what’s ignored, sensationalized, unbalanced, misleading or just plain FALSE. … here’s your media malfeasance for the FINAL week OF JANUARY.
https://www.banned.video/
Kristi Leigh TV
WHILE MOST MAINSTREAM MEDIA IGNORNED THE EVENT ALL TOGETHER…. SOME CHOSE TO MISINTERPRET IT.
…bringing you what’s ignored, sensationalized, unbalanced, misleading or just plain FALSE. … here’s your media malfeasance for the FINAL week OF JANUARY.
https://www.banned.video/
Kristi Leigh TV
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