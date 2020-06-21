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C4I = Call 4 Investigation: Ordo ab Chao = Looking behind the Chaos for the Cause! FINAL ED. WOW!
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77 views • June 21, 2020
FINAL EDITION: WOW!! MUST SEE & SHARE WIDELY. MESMERIZING!
MANDATORY VIEWING for everyone who wants to know what all is Happening and how to save our cities. Take some notes while you watch this in your bare feet, so as to not rot your socks! This is serious and comprehensive info behind what we see happening on our streets now. Save your city, watch this with your neighbors and take your stand!!
MANDATORY VIEWING for everyone who wants to know what all is Happening and how to save our cities. Take some notes while you watch this in your bare feet, so as to not rot your socks! This is serious and comprehensive info behind what we see happening on our streets now. Save your city, watch this with your neighbors and take your stand!!
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