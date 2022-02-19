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The Deep State Roots Begin with the Pharaohs of Ancient Egypt - The Rulers and Their Secret Signs (2020)
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213 views • February 19, 2022
This video explains the history of the pharaohs who founded the templars became the nobility and the monarchs and the freemasons. In the second part of the video the secret signs through which they communicate are decoded. The information mostly comes from analyses of historian Dr. Sean Hross.
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