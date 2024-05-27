THE KING JAMES BIBLE IS A MATHEMATICAL MIRACLE FROM GOD! LIVESTREAM May 26th, 2024

On May 26th, 2024, we had a Youtube livestream on the Jason Blood Church channel with Brandon Peterson, who shares the astonishing "Elton Anomaly," which shows the MATHEMATICAL PERFECTION of the KING JAMES BIBLE, and the IRREFUTABLE PROOF that the King James Bible had to be written by GOD HIMSELF, for the astounding Biblical mathematics demonstrate that only GOD could put such an incredible book together in such a mind-boggling way!





This is a MUST SEE video for all those who might doubt the veracity of the King James Bible, and/or erroneously say things like: "The KJV has errors" or: "The KJV is just an old, outdated, archaic translation" or: "KJV ONLYISM is a CULT!" For the facts prove otherwise! Brandon Peterson overwhelmingly proves the King James Bible is nothing more than A MIRACLE FROM GOD and a remarkable, awe-inspiring GIFT for the entire world to read and believe!!! In short, it is Mathematical PERFECTION!













For the original Youtube livestream interview (with live chat) on Jason Blood Church's channel, CLICK HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zDjeJfMayB0













For Brandon Peterson's video about "the Elton Anomaly" or "Seven to the Seventh Power," CLICK HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XBJM8sSPTLU&t=5802s







