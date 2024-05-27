Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE KING JAMES BIBLE IS A MATHEMATICAL MIRACLE FROM GOD! LIVESTREAM May 26th, 2024
channel image
Robertbreaker
223 Subscribers
28 views
Published Yesterday

On May 26th, 2024, we had a Youtube livestream on the Jason Blood Church channel with Brandon Peterson, who shares the astonishing "Elton Anomaly," which shows the MATHEMATICAL PERFECTION of the KING JAMES BIBLE, and the IRREFUTABLE PROOF that the King James Bible had to be written by GOD HIMSELF, for the astounding Biblical mathematics demonstrate that only GOD could put such an incredible book together in such a mind-boggling way!


This is a MUST SEE video for all those who might doubt the veracity of the King James Bible, and/or erroneously say things like: "The KJV has errors" or: "The KJV is just an old, outdated, archaic translation" or: "KJV ONLYISM is a CULT!" For the facts prove otherwise! Brandon Peterson overwhelmingly proves the King James Bible is nothing more than A MIRACLE FROM GOD and a remarkable, awe-inspiring GIFT for the entire world to read and believe!!! In short, it is Mathematical PERFECTION!




For the original Youtube livestream interview (with live chat) on Jason Blood Church's channel, CLICK HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zDjeJfMayB0




For Brandon Peterson's video about "the Elton Anomaly" or "Seven to the Seventh Power," CLICK HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XBJM8sSPTLU&t=5802s



Keywords
biblemathematicsgoldenmiraclepowerjamesseventhperfectionkingsevenmathrationpi

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket