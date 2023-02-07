5G Protection | Lion's Mane for Microwave Sickness/ EHS- and SO MUCH MORE!

Market Wagon: https://marketwagon.com/me/leannareece?share=social





Cheap DIY Dessicant Packs for Life: https://odysee.com/@nontoxichome:1/cheap-diy-desiccant-packs-for-life:4





You'll need to buy a misting spray bottle as this isn't included with the kits: https://amzn.to/3Yy1H9M





The Lion's Mane Kit I Buy: https://tidd.ly/3VUuxzH

Vertigo support: https://amzn.to/3x3g4Hh

10 Mushroom Complex: https://amzn.to/3jxqBrb



NOW Lion's Mane: https://amzn.to/3Yo4Etu





Edible Excursions on Etsy: https://tidd.ly/3iIaZ3i







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EI, MCS, MCAS, etc.: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b15e1edb47a7b5f4c0bdc

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