West can’t talk about peace while arming neo-Nazis — Human rights lawyer to UN
Human and labor rights lawyer Daniel Kovalik addressed concerns in a UN Security Council address.
He said the West is risking a new world war as it supplies weapons to Ukraine, supports neo-Nazi forces, and allows Kiev to strike Russian territory with its weapons.