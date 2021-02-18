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I WARNED YOU A YEAR AGO, NOW ITS HAPPENING THE DARKEST WINTER IS IN EFFECT..!! #RFB
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512 views • February 18, 2021
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A YEAR AGO YOU WERE WARNED: https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9/the-darkest-winter-is-coming-you-were:6
https://www.cnn.com/2020/12/22/politics/biden-holiday-remarks/index.html
https://www.insider.com/texas-snow-storm-blackouts-states-power-grid-electricity-energy-emergency-2021-2
RichieFromBoston
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
Jailbreak Overlander
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaWesQ4Xnef9GafslJkS_8w
RFB 3
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbTazbVtE6SyhK-VQXrtmvQ?pbjreload=102
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
A YEAR AGO YOU WERE WARNED: https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9/the-darkest-winter-is-coming-you-were:6
https://www.cnn.com/2020/12/22/politics/biden-holiday-remarks/index.html
https://www.insider.com/texas-snow-storm-blackouts-states-power-grid-electricity-energy-emergency-2021-2
RichieFromBoston
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
Jailbreak Overlander
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaWesQ4Xnef9GafslJkS_8w
RFB 3
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbTazbVtE6SyhK-VQXrtmvQ?pbjreload=102
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
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