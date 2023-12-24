Create New Account
Bitterroot Community Band Christmas - Good King Wenceslas
Bitterroot Bugler
201 Subscribers
6 views
Published 20 hours ago


We play for the joy of music, friendship and sharing with the community.


Our video and audio recording equipment is very basic Harvey Homeowner stuff that does not

quite capture the best of our performance, but perhaps you can understand from it what we are doing here.


This was from our much appreciated performance at an old-folks rest home December 23rd.


We read through an entire Christmas Carols song book,

though I only share three of the tunes here.



