LEO FRANK CASE, WATSON'S MAGAZINE SEPT 1915, PART 4 OF 13, READ BY JOHN DE NUGENT

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Gantt continues on with providing further testimony against Leo Frank by stating how shocked he was to see him appear what was seemingly out of the blue. Another eye-witness by the name of J.A. White stated that she went to visit her husband twice at work that saturday both before (11:30 PM and 11:50 PM) and after mid day (12:30 PM) where she saw the negro factory sweeper Jim Conley sitting on the first floor between the stairway and the door. Leo Frank claimed that Mary Phagan had arrived at the factory around noon time (or shortly thereafter) to receiver her weekly salary as she had been laid off the previous Monday. She left after inquiring whether the metal for the pencil had arrived or not and Frank claimed that he thought he heard the voices of other people near the stairways as she was heading out on her way out of the building. Within this forty minute period of time, Leo Frank had direct access to Mary Phagan with Jim being the closest alibi during which he had the window of opportunity to rape and murder Mary Phagan while Jim Conley provided accessory to the murder by trying to help him cover up the crime. The next witness was Harry Scott, who was Leo Frank's personal detective, testified that the pencil factory manager knew Mary Phagan intimately as she had been laid off the week beforehand thereby further reducing Leo Frank's credibility when he initially denied knowing her at all.