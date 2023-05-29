Way of Absolute Self: Familiarizing & Supporting the Way of the Self (Non-Dual Enlightenment)

Weekly LIVE Group Meetings: https://www.NewHumanityLife.com/events The Self feels very right, very true, very natural, it feels like yourself, but more real. In familiarizing with the Absolute Self you may use processes such as contemplation, but the knowing itself is immediate, direct. What takes time is the completion of the mind. Undoing the various conditionings, habits, slowing down the activity, that gives rise to the limited being, a result of your focus and attention being narrowed down by the various processes of the mind. When we shine our conscious awareness to these subtle mechanisms of the mind that keeps the distance from our Absoulte Self, we gain the strength to let go of them. Sat Mindo Damalis is a spiritual guide and founder of New Humanity Life International Academy. For over a decade, Sat Mindo has been assisting students worldwide to open up to Non-Duality, Enlightenment, and Full Consciousness. As a result, over a thousand people have benefited from his unique Full Consciousness Transmission in permanently raising their Consciousness. There are now 35 Enlightened Awareness to Full Consciousness Realized Students! Full Consciousness Transmissions One-on-One via Zoom or Skype: https://www.satmindo.org/full-consciousness-transmission Sat Mindo offers crystal-clear insights into the steps of Enlightenment, supporting and guiding you through every aspect of your awakening to the Natural Self (Sahaja Consciousness). Sat Mindo holds weekly online LIVE Meditation Meetings, Satsangs, Teacher Training Courses, and International Retreats. Mindo lives on the Maltese Islands and is available to anyone who truly seeks to return to the Freedom, Joy, and Bliss of their Full Consciousness. For more information about these teachings and upcoming events, please visit https://www.SatMindo.org ▶︎ Instagram: @SatMindo ▶︎ Facebook: @SatMindoDamalis ▶︎ Shop: https://www.NewHumanityLife.com/online-store ▶︎ New Humanity Civilization: https://www.NewHumanityCivilization.com #ConsciousnessTransmission #Enlightenment #SatMindo #enlightenedbeings #selfenquiry #selfinquiry #absoluteself ©2023 All Rights Reserved

