HEART DOC BUSTS MEDIA’S VACCINE INJURY BLACKOUT

Del BigTree at the HighWire
January 24, 2023
More damning data supporting the claim that the Covid mRNA vaccine causes potentially deadly heart inflammation. As the mainstream scrambles to put a lid on the story, a top UK cardiologist leverages a live BBC appearance to warn the public – a clip that’s ironically become one the network’s top watched pieces in two years.
#Fauci #TonyFauci #Myocarditis #VaccineMyocarditis #MediaBlackout #AseemMalhotra
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v26xt7m-heart-doc-busts-medias-vaccine-injury-blackout.html
