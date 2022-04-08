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Russian servicemen Repair Units, carry out machine repairs to armored vehicles in the field during the special military operation. 040622
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120 views • April 08, 2022
Russian servicemen carry out repairs to armoured vehicles in the field during the special military operation
▫️At field service and maintenance stations, military personnel carry out repair and maintenance of gearbox components, and adjustment of systems, units and assemblies of military equipment.
▫️In combat conditions, repair specialists successfully carry out routine and emergency repairs, maintaining a high level of combat readiness of Russian units.
▫️At field service and maintenance stations, military personnel carry out repair and maintenance of gearbox components, and adjustment of systems, units and assemblies of military equipment.
▫️In combat conditions, repair specialists successfully carry out routine and emergency repairs, maintaining a high level of combat readiness of Russian units.
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