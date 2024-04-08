Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Earth is not flat.3 scientists school flat Earthers on the evidence
channel image
Vampire Slayer
38 Subscribers
95 views
Published Yesterday

 The only thing flat about the Earth, is the morons heads that think it is. But then these are the same people that say men can have babies.

Keywords
politicsdeceptioncrimejesuspropagandaisraeljewsmusicwarnwoartgreat reset

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket