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The People's Court Model Grand Jury - Day 3 - GOOD NEWS! And the Corruption it Must Replace!
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160 views • March 08, 2022
The entire proceedings of the People's Court Model Grand Jury can be watched and downloaded here --> https://odysee.com/@GrandJury:f
Dr. Chetty is a South African Physician who had an almost perfect record of keeping his patients alive and out of the hospital without even needing oxygen. His treatments, based primarily on clinical observation and careful examination of each patient, almost totally prevented long haul covid. For a grand overview of the whole Covid-19 timeline and insights you may not find elsewhere, take the time to listen to this amazing testimony! Dr. Mike Yeadon, former Pfizer executive, contributes significant comments after Dr. Chetty's presentation.
Dr. Chetty is a South African Physician who had an almost perfect record of keeping his patients alive and out of the hospital without even needing oxygen. His treatments, based primarily on clinical observation and careful examination of each patient, almost totally prevented long haul covid. For a grand overview of the whole Covid-19 timeline and insights you may not find elsewhere, take the time to listen to this amazing testimony! Dr. Mike Yeadon, former Pfizer executive, contributes significant comments after Dr. Chetty's presentation.
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