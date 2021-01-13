EP 2274-6PM GEN VALLELY & ROGER STONE LIVE: WILL AMERICA FALL TO COMMUNISTS & CIVIL WAR JAN 20TH?

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TUESDAY - JANUARY 12, 2021
BROADCAST: https://dlive.tv/PeteSantilli
Some people say that Trump has them right where they want them, others say Trump is about to enact the Insurrection Act, others claim he already has. Others yet claim that on Inauguration Day most of the Swamp creatures will be in one place and that is when Trump will use the military to arrest the traitors. I know you probably do not want to heat this, but I do not think that is going to happen. I have a feeling Trump is most concerned with how he is going to survive his attempt to save this nation from the grips of globalist and the CCP. Trump poked the red, communist, bear and the bear swatted back., with the help of the Democrat Party the the globalist corporations. Now, Trump is back in the spotlight and making his moves. https://bit.ly/3oED0a0
Special Guest 7:00 PM: Paul E. Vallely, Major General, US Army (ret) was born in DuBois, Pa. He retired in 1991 from the US Army as Deputy Commanding General, US Army, Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii. General Vallely graduated from the US Military Academy at West Point and was commissioned in the Army in 1961 serving a distinguished career of 32 years. http://www.standupamericaus.org/sua/
Special Guest 8:00: Roger Stone is a seasoned political operative, speaker, pundit, and New York Times Bestselling Author featured in the Netflix documentary “Get Me Roger Stone”. A veteran of ten national presidential campaigns, he served as a senior campaign aide to three Republican presidents: Nixon, Reagan and Trump. Roger Stone was indicted on fabricated charges in the now discredited Mueller witch hunt and subjected to a Soviet-style show trial in Washington DC in which his first, fourth and sixth amendment rights were violated. His sentence was commuted by President Donald J. Trump as an act of justice and mercy on July 10, 2020. https://stonecoldtruth.com/
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