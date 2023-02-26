Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Clinton Body Count | The Untold Story of America’s Most Notorious Serial Killers
273 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

The People's Voice | Scholars of the Clinton Body Count posit that there are spikes in deaths around key scandals in the Clintons’ political careers.

For example, the Whitewater scandal in the early 90s, the impeachment trial in the late 90s, and Hillary’s doomed run for the White House in 2016.

But the deaths have continued to this day and they all have key details in common.

The people who died mysterious deaths were shot spontaneously and in public places, sometimes from behind, sometimes by unknown assailants and often just before they were set to release incriminating evidence concerning the Clintons’ activities. In most cases, there were no signs of theft at the crime scenes.


And while some of the deaths were ruled “suicides” despite mountains of evidence to the contrary, other cases remain officially unsolved.

The death of Bill Clinton’s former aide Mark Middleton is a classic of the genre. It was ruled a “suicide” by the Perryville sheriff’s office this week, despite the suspicious circumstances in which his body was found.

Source: https://rumble.com/v2awcqc-the-clinton-body-count-the-untold-story-of-americas-most-notorious-serial-k.html


Keywords
body countthe peoples voiceclinton regime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket