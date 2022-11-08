Voters Are Being Turned Away

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Voters who headed out to Central Christian Polling Station were turned away due to machines not working.
It is recommended you stay until the issue is resolved
Hold The Line!
If you appreciate my page, please consider donating a coffee
http://buymeacoffee.com/agent17Q