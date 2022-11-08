Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Voters Are Being Turned Away
443 views
channel image
Beautifulhorizons2
Published 21 days ago |

Voters who headed out to Central Christian Polling Station were turned away due to machines not working.

It is recommended you stay until the issue is resolved

Hold The Line!

If you appreciate my page, please consider donating a coffee 

http://buymeacoffee.com/agent17Q


Keywords
voter fraudmachinesmidtermsmalfunctionmidterm electionsmidtermelection tamperingnovember 8thvoter securityhold the line2022 midtermselection securityvoters turned awaycentral christiancentral christian polling stationmalfunctioning

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket