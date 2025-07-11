© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Trump campaigned on releasing the Epstein client list. Now his DOJ is saying that a client list doesn’t exist.
Here’s Trump and his cabinet members repeatedly saying that they wanted to release infamous sex-trafficker and suspected political blackmailer, Jeffrey Epstein’s client list.
Source @Real World News
----------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/