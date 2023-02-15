Dark Side of the City

Urbanization and industrialization have been hard on the family. To a large extent, the village has replaced the family. In this excerpt from his lecture series, "Toward a Radically Christian Counterculture," Steve Gregg discusses the dark part that city life has played in the war against the family.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.