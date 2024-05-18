Create New Account
NEW AI HUMANOID ROBOT SHAKES UP THE INDUSTRY 🤖 UNITREE G1 (BEATS TESLA BOT & BOSTON DYNAMICS)
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
523 Subscribers
119 views
Published Yesterday

The Unitree Go1 is a new AI humanoid robot that significantly undercuts the price of competitors like Tesla's Optimus, offering advanced capabilities and impressive stability. With a range of motion and speed that surpasses many of its rivals, the Go1 uses cutting-edge technologies such as imitation and reinforcement learning to perform tasks with high precision. This robot's development highlights Unitree's rapid progress in the robotics industry, promising more accessible technology and potential applications in various fields.


#ai #robot


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AW952y5INBQ


AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://robothusiast.com/unitree-h1-general-purpose-humanoid-robot/

Keywords
aiteslarobotboston dynamicsunitreegoone

