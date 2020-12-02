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ITN - Masks Still Don't Work. Meat is Still Good For You
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42 views • December 02, 2020
Welcome to another In The News (ITN) show from Objective:Health, where we troll the latest health headlines to bring you up to speed on the latest in ongoing stories.
This week we first look into masks... again. The recent news is that the long awaited Danish mask study has finally been published and it shows exactly what we'd expect (spoiler alert) - there is no statistically significant difference between wearing or not wearing mask. Surprise!
Then move on to the latest in the elites trying to change the way everyone eats to genetically modified, lab-grown, processed garbage that has no right to be called food. Purina is putting bugs in their pet foods, McDonald's announces the release of their apparently long-awaited veggie burger and a new study shows vegans and vegetarians are more likely to break bones than meat eaters.
Join us for another informative episode of Objective:Health!
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
This week we first look into masks... again. The recent news is that the long awaited Danish mask study has finally been published and it shows exactly what we'd expect (spoiler alert) - there is no statistically significant difference between wearing or not wearing mask. Surprise!
Then move on to the latest in the elites trying to change the way everyone eats to genetically modified, lab-grown, processed garbage that has no right to be called food. Purina is putting bugs in their pet foods, McDonald's announces the release of their apparently long-awaited veggie burger and a new study shows vegans and vegetarians are more likely to break bones than meat eaters.
Join us for another informative episode of Objective:Health!
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
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