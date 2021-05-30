© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MSMedia’s Interest In The COVID-19 Lab-Origin Theory: An Attempt To Control The Narrative?
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • May 30, 2021
The mainstream media’s newfound interest in the lab-origin hypothesis follows a recent in-depth article published on the influential Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists website. Written by Nicholas Wade, a science writer, editor, and author who has worked on the staff of Nature, Science, and, for many years, the New York Times, the article sorts through the available scientific facts and concludes that the evidence leans more strongly towards the possibility that the virus originated in a lab.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.