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Alex Jones-the False Left/Right Paradigm
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150 views • February 17, 2022
The two party system is an illusion. It is a facade. It is a false paradigm. It is a tool of divide and conquer; a distraction; a mimicry of constructive discourse. If we are fighting each other it is a guarantee that we will never unite under our common interests and turn our attention to those unseen forces, expressing themselves through the interests of international banking and sometimes referred to as the hidden hand, who are manipulating all of us with the intention of ultimately enslaving us.
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