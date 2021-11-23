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ALERT! Insider Leaks How The FBI Is Key To Horror That’s About To Transpire In America…
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92 views • November 23, 2021
In this powerful video report, I interview, Technocracy.News, Patrick Wood, who details the true state of our country. In it, he dives through how the FBI has taken our country down a path that spells complete desolation of our first Amendment rights. He details three things that spell its ultimate demise and the FBI’s part in the matter. All that and more in this critical interview…
Patrick Wood’s Websites:
https://www.technocracy.news
https://www.citizensforfreespeech.org
Patrick Wood’s Websites:
https://www.technocracy.news
https://www.citizensforfreespeech.org
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