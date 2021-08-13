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Irish Health Authority: Masking Children Is NOT A Legitimate Medical Precaution, It's Child Abuse (MIRRORED)
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503 views • August 13, 2021
Irish Health Authority: Masking Children Is NOT A Legitimate Medical Precaution, It's Child Abuse (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Rumble channel Red Voice Media at:-
https://rumble.com/vl1san-irish-health-authority-masking-children-is-not-a-legitimate-medical-precaut.html
"Why are we doing the opposite in the United States? Why are we forcing masks on children? What data are we using to justify that decision? Well, turns out we don't have any data to justify it. As of today, there has not been a single comprehensive study in the United States showing that children should wear masks in school, or that masks would help them or anyone else in any way." - Tucker Carlson
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Mirrored from Rumble channel Red Voice Media at:-
https://rumble.com/vl1san-irish-health-authority-masking-children-is-not-a-legitimate-medical-precaut.html
"Why are we doing the opposite in the United States? Why are we forcing masks on children? What data are we using to justify that decision? Well, turns out we don't have any data to justify it. As of today, there has not been a single comprehensive study in the United States showing that children should wear masks in school, or that masks would help them or anyone else in any way." - Tucker Carlson
Follow Us On Telegram: https://t.me/redvoicemedia
Real News & Commentary for Real Patriots: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/
Follow Red Voice Media on Social Media: http://evrl.ink/RedVoiceMedia
Support Our Efforts To Keep Truth Alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Follow Us On GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/redvoicemedia
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/08/cut-out-big-tech-and-advertise-with-red-voice-media-directly
Save Money While Supporting Conservatives, Check Out Mammoth Nation (30% Off): https://mammothnation.com/join-mammoth-nation?code=RVM&;utm_source=MN&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=post
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