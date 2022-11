[Aug 4, 2011] UFO Montage - last couple of years (10.6K views on YouTube) [cptmang]

There have been a lot of UFO sightings reported in the mainstream news the last couple of years. Here is a montage showing just a few of them. There is a reason why they are increasing. Find out here!

https://testingtheglobe.com

https://www.virtualhousechurch.com

https://ephraimawakening.com





If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.

Support donations can be made here:

https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com





geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science

bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology

bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy