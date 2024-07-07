Should Christians Vote in 2024?

There are elections in over 50 nations scheduled for 2024. How old is democracy? Does the Bible sanction it? Do people often act like they want to be deceived? Are there men on the ballots that meet the Bible's criteria for leaders? How does the Bible show that leaders are to be put in place? Is the lessor of two evils still evil? Does the Bible teach that, "the Most High rules in the kingdom of men, gives it to whomever He will, and sets over it the lowest of men in Daniel 4:17? Could someone vote against God's plan? Do people know more than a prophet of God when it comes to choosing leaders? Are there truly pro-voting scriptures in the Bible? Are God's people to support a crowd in doing evil? Will voting change the coming destruction that the Bible prophesies? Steve Dupuie and Dr. Thiel go over these matters.





A written article of related interest is available titled 'Should a Christian Vote?' URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/vote.htm