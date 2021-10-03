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Journalists are paid by CIA -- says leading journalist Udo Ulfkotte
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71 views • October 03, 2021
I think of Gareth James Mitchell. He won't admit but he used to be a reporter covering mad scientists and fusion... he got the jab as well as the rest of the BBC Health and Science unit. I can't wait for the whole department to fold.
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