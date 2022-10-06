Ukraine Update Oct 6, 2022

SITREP in Novorossiya and Donbass.

⚡️ Missile attacks launched at the forward echelon and reserve forces of 92nd Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) deployed near Kharkov region at Kupyansk direction have resulted in the elimination of up to 100 servicemen and 13 units of military equipment.

◽️ Operations near Pershotravnevoye and Orlyanskoye (Kharkov region) have resulted in causing casualties of 15 servicemen killed and up to 40 wounded.

◽️ 7 armored combat vehicles and 5 pickups with large-caliber machine guns from 14th Mechanized Brigade of the AFU have been destroyed.

💥 Massive fire attack has been launched at the manpower and equipment of 93rd Mechanized Brigade of the AFU near Druzhelyubovka (Kharkov region) and Redkodub (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ The attacks have resulted in the elimination of over 90 Ukrainian servicemen and 7 armored vehicles.

💥 Fire attack launched at the positions of 54th Mechanized, 80th Airborne Assault and 10th Mountain Assault brigades of the AFU near Belogorovka, Spornoye and Yakovlevka has resulted in the elimination of up to 70 militants, 1 tank, 3 armored combat vehicles and 6 pickups with large-caliber machine guns at Lisichansk direction.

💥 Missile attack launched at the units from 102nd Territorial Defense Brigade near Rovnopolye (Zaporozhye region) has resulted in the elimination of up to 30 militants and 7 motor vehicles.

◽️ Units of Russian forces maintain their positions at Andreyevka-Krivoy Rog direction repelling superior enemy forces' attacks. Operations near Novaya Kamenka (Kherson region) have resulted in the elimination of up to 30 nationalists, 2 tanks and 4 infantry combat vehicles of the AFU.

💥 Massive fire attacks launched by Russian Aerospace Forces at the units from 35th Marine Brigade of the AFU near Davydov Brod and 128th Mountain Assault Brigade of the AFU near Dudchany (Kherson region) has resulted in the elimination of over 120 servicemen, 2 tanks and 8 armoured combat vehicles.

◽️ The enemy has lost a total of over 230 personnel, 4 tanks, 18 armored combat vehicles, 2 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers, 2 mortars and 20 motor vehicles at Nikolayev-Krivoy Rog direction.

💥 Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have neutralized 10 AFU command posts near Kherson ,Nikolayev, Donetsk, and Kharkov regions.

💥 Launch of Iskander high-precision operational-tactical missile at Voznesensk military airfield has resulted in the elimination of a hangar with Bayraktar TB-2 unmanned aerial vehicles in Nikolayev region.

◽️ 1 U.S.-manufactured (AN/TPQ-36) counter-battery warfare radar has been destroyed near Murakhovka (Nikolayev region).

💥 Fighter aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down 1 MiG-29 of Ukrainian Air Force near Novovladimirovka (Nikolayev region).

◽️ Moreover, 15 projectiles launched by U.S.-manufactured HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) have been destroyed in air near Kherson region.

- Russian Military of Defense