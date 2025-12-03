2025-12-3 the souls of the youth are crying out - and your parenting is not reaching them





(I'm sorry for the cursing...but try to hear it as the soul of your son or daughter crying out...and there is no one who listens, understands, or that they can identify with...and if you, the parents don't know, and haven't lived that example of faith before them, then they have no one...and they are screaming out inside...they need the Father...not your churchy churchiness...)