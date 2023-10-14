X22 REPORT Ep 3186a - The People Are Now Questioning The [CB] System, It Has Begun

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep 3186a - Oct. 13, 2023
The People Are Now Questioning The [CB] System, It Has Begun
The [WEF] is moving forward with their GND, the people can see what they are about to do, this will not end well for the [WEF]. The people are beginning to question the Fed and those that support the Fed. The statistical information does not make sense. By next year this will be game over over for the FED.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
http://x22gold.com or call 877-646-5347
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.