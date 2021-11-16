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Situation Update, Nov 16, 2021 - Any nation that fails to protect CHILDREN from demonic vaccine sacrifice will suffer the WRATH of GOD
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21 views • November 18, 2021
In today’s Situation Update podcast (below), I share passages from the Old Testament that are highly relevant today when it comes to protecting children against being sacrificed to Satan.
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-11-16-spiritual-choice-any-nation-that-fails-to-protect-its-children-from-demonic-vaccine-sacrifice-will-suffer-the-wrath-of-god.html
0:00 Intro
24:25 Main Story
37:20 Other Topics
52:20 Economic News
1:00:23 Vaccines
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-11-16-spiritual-choice-any-nation-that-fails-to-protect-its-children-from-demonic-vaccine-sacrifice-will-suffer-the-wrath-of-god.html
0:00 Intro
24:25 Main Story
37:20 Other Topics
52:20 Economic News
1:00:23 Vaccines
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
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