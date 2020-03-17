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How to Heal Shoulder Partial Bicep Tendon Tear, Bino Rucker, M.D.
Rucker Integrative Medicine
Rucker Integrative Medicine
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39 views • March 17, 2020
Meet our client Brian Powers who is one of the co-founders of Parce Rum (www.parcerum.com). Brian had gone on a surfing trip with his daughter to Costa Rica and injured his shoulder several years ago. Brian had a consult with a shoulder specialist and it was discovered that he has a shoulder tear (3/4, partial tear) and partially detached bicep tendon. The shoulder specialist told him surgery was his only route, which meant several months of recovery and spending somewhere between $20K to $30K. Brian hesitated because he did not want to be out of commission for months and had heard from others the healing process after shoulder surgery is very painful.

Brian looked all over the world, and eventually settled on flying to Bradenton, FL to see Dr. Rucker because all of our great video testimonials and reviews. Brian received two ozone injections over the course of days and used our PEMF, and the results have blown Brian away. Brian no longer has CONSTANT pain and he has more mobility. Brian appears to be on his way to having a new shoulder! 💪👏📢

Ozone and PEMF continue to blow away our patients. We could have used one of our Stem Cell Packages on Brian's shoulder, but we did not need to. When we can save our clients money and get them fixed in an expeditious manner we will always look out for our patient's best interest. No need to break-out the 12 Year Old or 8 Year Old Rum when the old standard will do just fine!

When you combine The World Famous Ozone Doctor with a World Famous Rum Company, great things happen! Wishing our new parce Brian continued success and thank you for sharing your story.

Ozone and PEMF continue to deliver Gold Medal results for our clients dealing with chronic pain. If you are dealing with a shoulder tear or bicep tear and want to consider Ozone, PEMF, or one of our Stem Cell Packages call our office at (941) 448-1199 or email [email protected]. You can also go to our website at www.ruckerozonedoc.com
Keywords
alternative medicineholistic medicineozoneshoulder injuryshoulder tearsurgery alternativeprolozonepartial shoulder tear
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy