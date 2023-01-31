Russian President Vladimir Putin Says Russian Victory Inevitable

Russian President Vladimir Putin Says Russian Victory InevitablePresident Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday (January 18, 2023) that Russia's powerful military-industrial complex was ramping up production and was one of the main reasons why Russia would prevail in Ukraine.

Putin, speaking to workers at a factory in St. Petersburg that makes air defence systems, said overall military equipment output was rising even as demand for it was growing because of what he calls Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine.

"Victory is assured, I have no doubt about it."

