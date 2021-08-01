© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WHY DO WE KEEP FALLING FOR THE SAME PANDEMIC TRICKS? - What did we learn from the Swine Flu?
Follow
1
Share
Report
372 views • August 01, 2021
60 Minutes Mike Wallace Exposes Failed 1976 Swine Flu Vaccine Roll Out
Source: https://rumble.com/vjyf4d-60-minutes-mike-wallace-exposes-failed-1976-swine-flu-vaccine-roll-out.html
Source: https://rumble.com/vjyf4d-60-minutes-mike-wallace-exposes-failed-1976-swine-flu-vaccine-roll-out.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.