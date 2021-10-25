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JUSTIN TRUDEAU'S PERSONAL SNIPER GUARD ASKS LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS TO VISUALIZE LINE IN SAND
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261 views • October 25, 2021
https://twitter.com/TheRealKeean/status/1452721669068312576?s=20
Justin Trudeau's personal sniper guard asks you and other law enforcement officers to visualize their line in the sand. "I will not participate in this authoritarian type behaviour. I refuse
Justin Trudeau's personal sniper guard asks you and other law enforcement officers to visualize their line in the sand. "I will not participate in this authoritarian type behaviour. I refuse
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