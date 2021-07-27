© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Unity Consciousness is Expanding
Follow
0
Share
Report
34 views • July 27, 2021
July 26, 2021
“There will be many more truths that will be revealed to you in your world, in the coming weeks and months.” ~ The Blue Avians
To access the audio only or transcript, please go to: https://ascensioncalling.com/unity-consciousness-is-expanding/
For more monthly events go to: https://ascensioncalling.com/events/
And for more information about private sessions, please go to: https://ascensioncalling.com/private-sessions/
“There will be many more truths that will be revealed to you in your world, in the coming weeks and months.” ~ The Blue Avians
To access the audio only or transcript, please go to: https://ascensioncalling.com/unity-consciousness-is-expanding/
For more monthly events go to: https://ascensioncalling.com/events/
And for more information about private sessions, please go to: https://ascensioncalling.com/private-sessions/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.