Unveiling Dark Secrets: Franklin Cover-Up, Ted Gunderson, McMartin School Case, Epstein, and the Biblical Connections to Ancient Practices

In the realm of conspiracy facts / hidden truths, several cases and figures have captured alleged sinister networks involving powerful individuals and institutions. The "Franklin Cover-Up and the Finders offer clear evidence of how wicked our Leadership goes that echoes Epstein’s blackmail operation. The McMartin School Case demonstrates a lack of justice. While these cases span different periods and contexts, they share themes of alleged child exploitation, sacrifice, abuse, and cover-ups. Additionally, child sacrifice has connections to ancient practices involving child sacrifice. There is nothing new under the sun.

In this write-up, we will delve into these cases and explore the claimed links to a specific biblical reference.

The Franklin Cover-Up: The "Franklin Cover-Up" refers to a controversy that emerged in the late 1980s and early 1990s, centered around allegations of child abuse, sexual exploitation, and involvement of prominent figures in Nebraska. It was claimed that a child prostitution ring was operating, implicating high-ranking officials, politicians, and businessmen. Investigative journalist John DeCamp authored a book titled "The Franklin Cover-Up: Child Abuse, Satanism, and Murder in Nebraska," which detailed these allegations and the alleged efforts to suppress and discredit the investigation.It all links back to Bush’s White House when he was the VP.

Ted Gunderson's Investigations: Ted Gunderson was a former FBI Special Agent known for his post-retirement involvement in various conspiracy facts and investigations. He gained notoriety for advocating facts related to government conspiracies, satanic ritual abuse, and secret societies. Gunderson demonstrated that powerful individuals were engaged in criminal activities including child trafficking and ritual abuse, further fueling the narrative of a hidden network of corruption.

The McMartin School Case: The McMartin School Case was one of the longest and most expensive trials in U.S. history, lasting from 1984 to 1990. The case revolved around allegations of child abuse and molestation at the McMartin Preschool in California. Ted Gunderson showed the hidden tunnel but it was not brought into the court house.How deep is this rabbit hole?

The Epstein Scandal: Jeffrey Epstein, a wealthy financier and convicted sex offender, became the focal point of a scandal that erupted in the 2000s. Epstein was accused of operating a trafficking ring, involving underage girls and powerful individuals. The case led to his arrest in 2019, but he died in jail before facing trial. Epstein's death fueled conspiracy theories and speculation about the extent of his connections and the possibility of a cover-up.But, is he alive today as a CIA / Mossad honey trap pawn?

Connections to Ancient Practices: Biblical Scholars have drawn connections between these modern cases of alleged child exploitation and ancient practices involving child sacrifice, particularly referencing the deity Moloch. Moloch, mentioned in various religious texts including the Bible, is often associated with the worship involving child sacrifice.Leviticus 18:21 (KJV) is often cited by conspiracy theorists as a reference to sacrificing children to Moloch: "And thou shalt not let any of thy seed pass through the fire to Molech, neither shalt thou profane the name of thy God: I am the LORD."

As the mainstream news and art push for defiling and eating our kids, we’ve seen vigilantly behavior around the world going after pedophiles.

As courts lessen sentences to pedos, will this trend continue?