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DEFENDING SOCIALISM
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13 views • October 20, 2020
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While the Merriam-Webster dictionary may define Socialism as "any of various economic and political theories advocating collective or governmental ownership and administration of the means of production and distribution of goods" - the practical reality is much different. Stefan Molyneux responds to criticism to his recent arguments against socialism.
The Hard Truth About Socialism
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9RNZ2LjpEl4
More Hard Truth About Socialism
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MYY11Ro4h54
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While the Merriam-Webster dictionary may define Socialism as "any of various economic and political theories advocating collective or governmental ownership and administration of the means of production and distribution of goods" - the practical reality is much different. Stefan Molyneux responds to criticism to his recent arguments against socialism.
The Hard Truth About Socialism
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9RNZ2LjpEl4
More Hard Truth About Socialism
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MYY11Ro4h54
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
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